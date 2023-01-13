SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) started his fourth term this week as state representative for the 104th District commencing the 103rd Illinois General Assembly.
Marron released the following statement: “As always, I am honored and humbled to serve as your state representative. I continue along my legislative journey with the people of Champaign and Vermilion counties at the heart of my decision making. Thank you for the opportunity to serve our great communities.”
“(Wednesday), I joined my House Republican colleagues in Springfield for our inauguration. We have so much work to accomplish for the people of this state and I am ready to start working through some incredibly tough issues ahead.
“I start the new legislative session filled with hope that we may finally put an end to the terrible legislative practices of the past. It is time to move beyond the government corruption and fiscal malfeasance of the near past. I promise to continue being our fiscal and government watchdog in Springfield.”
“The people of Illinois deserve so much better, and we need to work together to do that. As I did four and half years ago, I promise to fight for the 104th District every single day reporting to you the honest truth of what is happening in Springfield. Thank you, and God Bless.”
