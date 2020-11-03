Beulah M. Denison, 93, of Danville, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Indiana on July 14, 1927 the daughter of Ernest and Opal Holycross. On May 1, 1944 Beulah married the love of her life, Carl E. Denison, and they spent 32 year together before his passing. Beaulah …