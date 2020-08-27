WATSEKA – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Zone 3 is investigating two incidents at the Iroquois County Jail — one involving the death of an inmate and another that resulted in an inmate being hospitalized in critical condition.
Preliminary information indicates the first inmate was found unresponsive by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Deputies on August 25, 2020, at approximately 7:11 p.m. at the Iroquois County Jail, according to Thursday press release by the ISP. The inmate was transported to a local area hospital where the inmate remains in critical condition.
A second inmate, Andre J. Maiden, a 24-year-old male of Hoopeston, was found unresponsive by Iroquois County Deputies on August 26, 2020 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Maiden was later pronounced deceased. The Kankakee County Coroner scheduled an autopsy for Maiden on August 28, 2020, at 9 a.m.
On August 26, 2020, the ISP DCI, Zone 3 was requested by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of an Iroquois County Jail inmate and the circumstances surrounding the hospitalization of another inmate.
These incidents are currently being investigated, and no further information is currently available.
