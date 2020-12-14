PESOTUM – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Louis Kink, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Vermilion County from late night December 12, 2020, to early morning December 13, 2020. The RSC was conducted at Illinois Route 1 southbound at Ross Lane, by District 10 officers.
The number of violations were:
- Driving under the influence; 1
- Other alcohol/drug citations; 2
- Occupant restraint offenses; 1
- Registration offenses; 1
- Driver’s license offenses; 6
- Insurance violations; 14
- Total citations/arrests; 17
- Total written warnings; 17
Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
