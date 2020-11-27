PESOTUM – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Louis Kink, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Vermilion County during November. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
The number of violations cited were 9 for hand-held phone devices and 6 for texting while driving.
The extra enforcement patrols were made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Police announce results of special patrols
The Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Louis Kink, also announced the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during November. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
Citations issued included:
- 4 occupant restraint violations
- 40 speeding citations and warning
- 1 distracted driving citation or warning
- 37 total citations
- 16 total written warnings.
Driving the posted speed limit, sober, not distracted, and buckled up will save your life and the lives of many others. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
