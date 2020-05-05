DANVILLE – Virtual and social distanced graduation ceremonies are back on again in Illinois.
On Saturday night, the Illinois State Board of Education reversed a decision it had made three days earlier that prohibited not only in-person graduation ceremonies, but also drive-through graduation ceremonies or events where students arrive in small groups to a school or another location for a photo or to walk across a stage.
In its latest weekend announcement, the state said it would allow decisions regarding whether to host safe and socially distanced graduation ceremonies to “remain at the discretion of local school boards and superintendents.”
“Districts and schools may choose to postpone graduation ceremonies, although it is not known when large-scale in-person events will be able to be safely held,” according to the press release jointly issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health and ISBE. “Alternatively, districts and schools can choose to honor graduating students in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of participants and complies with state and local social distancing orders and guidelines.”
Danville High School Principal Tracy Cherry said Monday her high school’s graduation plans had not changed.
“The stay-at-home is still in place until May 30,” she said. “We hope to do something for the seniors later in the summer.”
In the meantime, DHS seniors who purchased caps and gowns from Herff Jones may pick them up between 9 a.m. and noon Friday along the drive next to the field house.
“There are kids who ordered and purchased caps and gowns a long time ago so they could keep them as a keepsake,” Cherry said. “Everything was paid for a long time ago.”
Some of the types of graduation ceremonies and celebrations that the state will now allow include: Virtual ceremonies that are similar to traditional graduation ceremonies with commencement speakers and acknowledgments of awardees but is viewed online; graduation videos that are a compilation of individual student videos with short messages to their classmates; Posts highlighting graduates on social media each day with special hashtags that allow family, friends and community members to congratulate individual students .
Also permitted are ceremonies that maintain social distancing guidelines, such as:
• Drive-in ceremonies in school, stadium or any large parking lot in which students and only their immediate family members who are staying at home together arrive and remain in cars for the entire ceremony. Students may exit their cars individually, in their cap and gown if available, to have photos taken so long as social distancing requirements are followed.
• Drive-through ceremonies in which students and only their immediate family members who are staying at home together arrive at a prescheduled time and leave after their individual recognition. Students may exit the car individually, in their cap and gown if available, to have a photo taken.
• Individualized ceremony at school in which individual students may come to the school at prearranged times to walk across a stage in their cap and gown and have a photo taken.
• Individualized Ceremony in which each graduate is visited at their home while remaining outside and at least six feet away to congratulate and take photos of each graduate in their cap and gown and holding their diploma.
According to the state department of public health and state board of education, the follow recommendations must be followed if drive-in, drive-through or individualized ceremonies will take place:
1. Students should receive diplomas and caps and gowns in advance through the mail or by delivery so they can arrive dressed and with their diplomas in hand.
2. No person-to-person contact may take place during the ceremony. Individuals may not hand students diplomas, or any other items, or shake a graduate’s hand.
3. The standing locations of graduates waiting in line to collect their diplomas should be marked to ensure students remain at least six feet apart at all times and mark safe walking pathways for students exiting cars.
4. Districts and schools should provide someone to take multiple pictures of all individual graduates and provide the photos free of charge to families to reduce concern of missing these important moments.
5. Students may walk across a stage or area and pose for a picture individually.
6. Anyone outside of their car must wear a mask or face covering. Individual students may remove their masks or face coverings while having their individual photo taken by the district or school. Only staff and a limited number of students may be outside of their cars.
7. Attendance should be limited and the ceremony should be broadcast via a livestream platform and recorded to provide access to those not in attendance.
8. Expectations, policies and guidelines should be set before the ceremony day and reiterated at the start of the ceremony to ensure overall health and safety. Districts should consult with local public health departments, law enforcement and legal counsel in planning any in-person events.
