STATE LINE, Ind. — With National Football League season here and fans tuning in again to watch the action, one local Dallas Cowboys fan will be watching to see if the players and others on the sidelines are wearing his shirts.
Shawn Hackett of State Line, Ind. has a print shop in his house, which he renovated after purchasing a former church building.
His business is called Broken Halo Graphics and Design. In addition to printing for local organizations and events, he’s been selling shirts to Mike “Fish” Fisher with Sports Illustrated and the Dallas Cowboys.
Hackett, who grew up in State Line, bought the former methodist church on Woodard Street in State Line about 25 years ago and turned it into his home.
Hackett is a truck driver, but started doing stencil work and then printing T-shirts and other items last year.
He said the side work started in his kitchen, then moved to a little room upstairs and then into three to four rooms upstairs and is getting ready to expand into another room.
He started his business Broken Halo in 2022.
Hackett got connected with Fisher, who works for Sports Illustrated.
Fisher is a writer and columnist and is on radio and television. He’s an Emmy winner, has covered the NFL since 1983 and the Dallas Cowboys since 1990, and is the author of two best-selling books on the Dallas Cowboys.
Hackett said Fisher has a YouTube Channel about the Dallas Cowboys that he’s watched. He told Fisher that Fisher needed someone to do shirts for him.
Fisher called him and asked if Hackett could make them.
Hackett said he wasn’t sure at first how fast he could make some shirts, and Fisher said he’d get back with him.
About a week later, Hackett came back from a vacation and Fisher was wearing some shirts Fisher had made up on his own.
Hackett was disappointed and learned Fisher had gotten them from a friend of a friend, but Fisher said the shirts weren’t the best.
Hackett got Fisher’s address and sent him a care package of shirts, and Fisher loved them.
Now, Hackett has made shirts for Fisher’s broadcasts and Fisher has asked Hackett to make shirts for the football players including quarterback Dak Prescott and the other players.
“So, they will be wearing my shirts, which is pretty cool,” Hackett said.
Hackett’s neighbor, John Martin, thinks it’s cool what Hackett does. The State Line City, Ind. post office also is keeping busy with Hackett’s orders and deliveries.
Hackett had about 200 orders in August.
He hopes the orders will continue to keep coming in, especially once people see the football players wearing the shirts too.
He’ll be watching the players and crowd on football game days to see if he sees his shirts.
“I’d like to see one person wearing my shirts,” Hackett said, adding that Fisher wears them all the time.
Hackett said he’d love to meet Fisher in person sometime too.
Hackett’s brokenhalodesign.com website features Fisher’s shirts and decals that has Fisher’s catch phrases on them, such as “Exclusive Exclusive” and “Straight Dope No Bullshh,” which was a No. 1 seller last year.
He has hats, mugs, can Koozies and other items.
This year, quarterback Prescott was calling the offense, “The Texas Coast Offense.” Their offense is a spinoff of the west coast offense.
Fisher sent Hackett a hand-drawn picture with the state of Texas on it and a star for a shirt design. That and Hackett’s own design of Texas Coast Offense have now been the most popular selling items.
“That’s what they want for the offensive lineman,” Hackett said of shirts with a picture of a boat and saying Texas Coast Offense. “That’s what they hopefully will be wearing soon.”
Hackett said he’s been a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan. His mom found a photo of him when he was a little boy in Cowboys clothing.
He’s a football fan in general. Hackett said his daughter is named after Chicago Bears’ great Walter Payton, with her middle name being Payton.
Other recent local events Hackett has made shirts for include Pridefest in downtown Danville, a benefit to help an Indiana man with medical costs, and the American Legion in Westville for the riders and sesquicentennial. He’s also made jerseys and hats for the Bismarck baseball league.
He has a trailer where he can make shirts on site, and he ships a lot of shirts and items.
Hackett said he’s shipped to every state except Maine so far, and he’s shipped to Canada too.
“Most of them are Texas, but it’s everywhere,” he said about his deliveries.
Now with football season here, he’s busy. There can be some late nights for him getting all the shirts made.
If the shirts take off that the Dallas Cowboys players will be wearing maybe as early as this weekend, “then it’s just going to be nuts around here,” Hackett said.
He also started a subscription service for a shirt of the month that he also hopes takes off.
Hackett said he’s sold more shirts this year than all of last year, and football season is just starting.
“Luckily the quarterback says something, and everybody wants that shirt,” he said.
Fisher is trying to get it where they make shirts to benefit Prescott’s Faith Fight Finish Foundation.
The foundation focuses on four main initiatives: colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention, bridging the gap between law enforcement, youth and the communities they serve, and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships. Faith Fight Finish was established as a tribute to Prescott’s Mom, Peggy, who lost her battle with colon cancer in 2013; and its work honors Prescott’s brother, Jace, who died by suicide in 2020.
“The Faith Fight Finish Foundation was created to support families and communities and invest in the future of our youth,” Prescott said on the foundation’s website.
Hackett said it’s fun to be part of the NFL through the shirts and his business, and maybe he’ll get to Texas and meet Fisher and the players. What the future holds is still to be determined.
