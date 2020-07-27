The Vermilion County Health Department reports that the state’s Mobile COVID-Testing Team was a huge success in Vermilion County.
Number of people tested:
— Oakwood: 161
— Vermilion County Health Department (first day there cut short because of lunchtime storms): 118
— Westville: 201
— Second Church of Christ, Danville: 135
— Hoopeston: 123
— Danville Area Community College: 133
— Vermilion County Health Department (second day on July 26): 96
The health department thanks all who helped make it happen, or who participated in the testing opportunity. They have already contacted the state team about possibly returning for a few days next month.
If you have not yet received your results, be assured that you will get a call. All of the samples are okay, but some of the labs that received samples can return results in 48 hours, and some will take six or seven days. It may seem strange that a person tested on Wednesday would receive their results sooner than a person who was tested on Tuesday (or Monday), but everyone will get a call.
