DANVILLE — The Danville Family YMCA is among the recipients of a Business Interruption Grant through the state.
The first round of grants totaling $46 million was announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday.
The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 and are aimed at small businesses that were affected by COVID-19 and by looting and rioting that took place in some communities.
On the list: Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse, $20,000, Jinson Inc.; Anytime Fitness—Danville, $20,000, Rise Above Fitness LLC; Henk’s Bait & Bite $20,000, Henk’s Bait & Bite Inc.; Lincoln Lanes, $20,000, Lincoln Lanes Inc.; and Danville Family YMCA, $20,000, Young Men’s Christian Association.
The Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program recognizes the enormous burden seen by businesses across Illinois as a result of COVID-19 and aims to bring immediate relief for businesses hit hardest, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The Illinois DCEO launched the first round of BIG, dedicating $60 million for businesses experiencing losses or business interruption as a result of COVID-19 related closures. BIG funding may be used to help businesses with working capital expenses, including: payroll costs; rent; utilities; and other operational costs.
The first round of funding awards grants to more than 2,600 businesses located in every region of the state, with grants ranging from $10,000-$20,000. BIG round 1 grants span a diverse geography, as well as business type — with approximately 40 percent of all awards going to minority-owned businesses.
Eligible businesses for this first round funding included restaurants/bars, barbershops/salons, gyms/fitness centers and small businesses located in severe economically distressed communities.
DCEO will release additional BIG grants for small businesses in future rounds of funding. Future rounds will give consideration to additional business sectors facing COVID-19 related closures or diminished operating capacity.
As required by statute, BIG funding will continue to allocate a certain amount of funding for businesses in disproportionately impacted areas, or “DIAs,” which are areas that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and economic stresses. Separately, an additional $270 Million of the BIG program is set aside for childcare providers. Childcare providers may apply for these funds until Aug. 14.
