The Illinois Commerce Commission approved public safety projects for multiple highway-rail crossing in Vermilion County.
The agreement requires CSX Transportation, Inc. to install new automatic warning devices and highway approach grade improvements at the 2950 North highway-rail grade crossing of CSX Transportation’s track near Alvin and at the Jones Road crossing in Danville.
The estimated cost to design and install the new warning devices at the crossings is $1,010,024. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $959,523. The estimated cost to improve the highway approach grade at the crossings is $62,984.
ICC staff recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 100 percent of the costs, not to exceed $62,984. The South Ross Township will pay all future maintenance costs for the new rehabilitated approaches.
“Projects like the ones in Vermilion County are necessary to keep pedestrians and motorists safe on or near railroad tracks and trains. The GCPF makes it possible for local communities to make these much-needed upgrades,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the order date.
