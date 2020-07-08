DANVILLE — Construction on Starbucks in front of Meijer is moving along.
A Starbucks spokesperson said they don’t have an official opening date yet to share, but it will open this summer.
“The store with be 2,100 square feet and will employ approximately 20 partners (employees). Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks store locator and the Starbucks App to determine hours at their local stores,” according to the Starbucks spokesperson.
Starbucks will be located at 3653 N. Vermilion St., next to the OSF Urgo.
Starbucks had been located at 3100 N. Vermilion St. from July 2007 to July 2008.
It was one of about 600 Starbucks coffee shops to close nationwide in 2008. The store also then employed about 20 full- and part-time employees.
There also remains a Starbucks at the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System on East Main Street.
The Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. started in 1971. It now has about 31,00 stores around the world.
According to Starbucks’ website, “With approximately 80 percent of Starbucks transactions in U.S. company-operated stores, ‘on-the-go’ occasions, the Starbucks leadership team has reexamined the U.S. store footprint with a vision to evolve the Starbucks retail presence over time through targeted store renovations, relocations and new stores and creating a new, elevated experience for partners and customers.”
Starbucks recently expanded its summer menu with new cold-coffee beverages and a breakfast sandwich.
