The Survivor Resource Center (SRC) and local leaders have designated November as NO MORE month in Danville, as well as in Vermilion, Clark and Edgar counties.
It is a month to generate awareness and year-round action to prevent sexual assault.
This month provides an opportunity to demonstrate the area’s commitment to ending sexual violence and supporting the numerous survivors among us. It is an opportunity to educate the public and point people to ways they can help.
The Survivor Resource Center serves child, adolescent and adult victims of sexual assault and their loved ones by providing counseling, legal and medical advocacy, and awareness and prevention programs for community members and professionals.
All services are 100 percent free, confidential and available around the clock every day of the year. SRC is a non-profit agency – supported through grants and community donations – committed to ending sexual violence in the community. SRC serves local communities, regularly meeting with community providers, organizations and members to work on efforts from education, marketing, community awareness events and community mobilization efforts.
“People may be surprised to learn over 80 percent of survivors served are under the age of 18,” said Tara Wright, director of prevention education, director of outreach awareness and sexual assault therapist at SRC. “Sexual violence is also hugely underreported for males and underreported in general.”
The month-long NO MORE Campaign will include a series of public service announcements, ads, media stories, proclamations and promotions featuring local and national leaders with messages and myths surrounding sexual assault.
NO MORE month is co-sponsored by the Vermilion County Violence Prevention Task Force. The task force includes Vermilion County Public Health, Danville Police Department, Vermilion County CAC, city of Danville, OSF Healthcare and many others. The group works on efforts for community mobilization in discussions, education, marketing, awareness and bringing in speakers.
The SRC staff suggests several ways to help survivors of sexual assault:
- Encourage your loved ones to express themselves. Survivors of sexual assault are three times more likely to suffer from depression.
- Help explore contemplative practices. A contemplative practice quiets the mind to cultivate a personal capacity for deep concentration and insight.
- Visit the Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network (RAINN) website. You can search for your local rape crisis center and learn more about sexual assault through this site. For local support in Edgar, Northern Clark and Vermilion counties, visit the SRC website.
- Engage the survivor in discussions about the media. Help to dismantle messages that reinforce sexual objectification.
- Talk about healthy relationships. Surviving sexual assault is one of the most significant predictors for your loved one to eventually experience some form of relationship violence.
- Advocate for them by listening, always being supportive and not blaming them for anything. The offender is the only one to blame for what they did to the person.
Survivor Resource Center’s Services
Counseling: SRC provides free, confidential and specialized individual, family and group counseling for survivors of sexual violence and their significant others. Counseling is available at their office locations in Danville, Georgetown and Paris, Ill. and other convenient community locations and school settings. A substantial amount of counseling work occurs in area elementary, junior high and high schools.
Medical Advocacy: SRC is there from the beginning. Their trained medical advocates will meet the survivor of sexual violence/assault at the hospital emergency department. Staff members provide emotional support and answers to questions the survivor and the survivor’s loved ones may have about the medical exam and evidence collection process. They also offer practical help. They will wait at the hospital, call family and friends, provide a change of clothing, arrange for shelter or help with transportation needs.
Legal Advocacy: SRC’s trained legal advocates help survivors of sexual violence navigate the criminal justice system. The team provides support to help the survivor understand sexual assault reporting, investigation and processes, along with the survivor’s rights and choices. The team can also assist the survivor with Civil No Contact Orders, Orders of Protection and Stalking No Contact Orders.
Prevention Training and Education: SRC’s specialized staff provides expert training and education for schools, community groups, churches, organizations and businesses and all community members. You can count on the professional team to bring balance, and group/age-appropriate expertise to every setting, for many topics of risk and safety, for sexual violence prevention. They can start with the beginning topics in conversation to continued growth in ongoing extensive education opportunities.
Many requested topic areas include Body Safety, Sexual Harassment, Sexual assault Prevention Techniques, Trauma Informed Care, Intervention Strategies, Internet Safety, Consent, Alcohol and Drug Facilitated Sexual assault, Healthy Relationships, Bullying and Conflict Resolution.
Case Management: The Case Management Team helps with any needs a survivor may have outside regular counseling and advocacy assistance. They assess needs and help with form completion, food needs, changing locks, getting started with education and much more. Case Managers work with survivors to help develop plans, provide support and resources, and overcome barriers to help achieve goals they have for themselves and their families.
For more information about the SRC and its services, call 217-446-1337 (available 24 hours a day or visit www.survivorresourcecenter.org. You can also walk into their office locations in Danville at 27 N. Vermilion St. or Paris at 108 S. Central Ave. SRC also can be reached via Facebook at Survivor Resource Center.
