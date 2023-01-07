Danville Area Community College Adult Education Spring 2023 classes for GED and ESL begin Jan. 17 on the DACC Campus and at the DACC Hoopeston Higher Learning Center. These Adult Education classes are free.
DACC Campus Spring 2023
· GED Day Classes; Jan. 17-March 9; Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
· GED Online Classes; Jan. 17-May 13. Students will work on an online platform at their own pace.
· ESL Day Classes (English As A Second Language); Jan. 17-March 9; Monday-Thursday; 8 to 11 a.m.
· GED Night Classes; Feb. 6-May 11; Monday & Wednesday; 5:30 to 8 p.m.
· GED Day Classes; March 13-May 11; Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Registration and placement testing for all DACC campus classes will take place on campus in Prairie Hall between the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call (217) 443-8782 or visit the Adult Education Department located on the DACC campus in Prairie Hall, Room 119.
DACC Hoopeston Higher Learning Center Spring 2023
· GED Day Classes at DACC Hoopeston Higher Learning Center; Jan.17-March 9; Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
· ESL Day Classes (English As A Second Language) at DACC Hoopeston Higher Learning Center; Jan. 17-May 13; Monday & Wednesday; 4 to 6 p.m.
· GED Night Classes at DACC Hoopeston Higher Learning Center; Feb. 6-May 11; Monday & Wednesday; 6 to 8:30 p.m.
· GED Day Classes at DACC Hoopeston Higher Learning Center; March 13-May 11; Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Interested students may register in advance or registration and placement testing will take place the first day/night of class. For more information, call 217-443-8782.
Danville Area Community College Adult Education ICAPS GED/CNA/JOB READINESS Spring 2023 classes also start Jan. 17. In less than six months, someone can earn a High School Diploma and become certified a new career.
GED – Receive comprehensive, rigorous instruction from highly skilled instructors as you prepare for the High School Equivalency exam.
CNA – Obtain a Certified Nursing Assistant Certification by attending 99 hours of classroom theory and 40 hours of clinical experience.
JOB READINESS – Enhance oral and written communication, leadership capabilities, teamwork and collaboration, work ethic and all other related skills necessary for a successful career.
ICAPS 2023 Schedule:
· GED – Jan. 17-May 11; Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
· CNA – Jan. 24-May 11; Tuesday-Thursday; 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
· JOB READINESS – Jan. 17-May 11; Monday; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Acceptance into the program is contingent upon meeting all programmatic guidelines.
Applications can be picked up in DACC Prairie Hall Room 119 or call 217-443-8782 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.