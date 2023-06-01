DANVILLE — The second annual Sports & Brews event will be teeing up and taking the field/court/streets for the variety of activities in downtown Danville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
The event features live music from Ferranti and Bay City Central on the Temple Plaza stage, a beer tent by Vermilion River Beer Company, beer specials at local establishments, several food trucks, sports-themed concessions and two blocks of outdoor fun and games.
There also will be the launch of a line of First Fridays’ merchandise, available for purchase for the first time at the event.
Vermilion Street from Harrison to Main and North streets will be full of sports activities and fun games.
From 5-6 p.m., join Community Yoga at Palace Park (by the Fischer Theatre). Walk-ups only. Bring a mat if you have one. This activity is free-of-charge.
Danville Tennis Center is hosting tennis activities on North Street from 5-8 p.m. that are fun for all ages. There will be a tennis court, pickle ball court and more.
Danville Area Soccer Association will be hosting soccer goals & drills at Kresge Park.
The Kids Corner will be open from 5-8 p.m. by Lainey’s Ice Cream Shop and will feature free family activities such as street hockey by Danville Youth Hockey and inflatable sports games and obstacle course.
Cornhole, Pop-a-Shot, KanJam and other outdoor games will be set up throughout downtown.
The Danville Public Library will host its summer reading kickoff program with lawn games and chances to win gift cards.
Jumbo Beer Pong will be set up outside in front of Vermilion River Beer Company. Walkups welcome. You can sign in there with a volunteer and your group will be texted when it is your turn to play. No waiting around. Winning teams will receive beer chips.
A Local Celebrity Dunk Tank will be outside the Fischer Theatre with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the United Way of Danville.
Sports Trivia: Trivia volunteers will be in the crowd all night. Spot one and ask for a sports trivia question. If you get it right, you get a beer chip or a free cone at Lainey’s.
Beer Pong outside Fatman’s Warehouse with $1 drafts and live music by The Moondoggers starting at 9 p.m.
The Fischer Theatre is showing the sports-themed film Major League at 7 p.m. with $5 admission and concessions for sale throughout the event.
Try out the golf simulator at Up & Down Golf Simulator, open for the event.
Gaming is a sport. The Respawn Gaming Lounge will bring its gaming trailer downtown for the event. Stop by and play some video games.
