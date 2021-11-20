DANVILLE – Spiros Law is proud to announce that their team is expanding, and they would like to officially welcome Attorney Bill Tapella as Senior Trial Attorney and Billie Constant as an Associate Attorney.
After more than 27 years of practice in Coles County, Bill is bringing his tremendous trial experience and long history of victories in representing Plaintiffs throughout Central and Southern Illinois to Spiros Law.
“Bill has been a friend for many years, we have referred cases to each other knowing they would be well taken care of, and we have worked as co-counsel in the past” said Jim Spiros, Founding Partner at Spiros Law. Jim continued, “Now, I am excited to continue our long history by welcoming him as part of the Spiros Law team.”
As a result of joining Spiros Law, Bill will be closing his Charleston based law practice Tapella & Eberspacher, LLC. The transition will allow for Bill and Billie to continue serving the Charleston, Mattoon, and Coles County areas while expanding their reach throughout Central Illinois with Spiros Law and their offices in Champaign, Danville, and Kankakee.
Bill said, “I personally look forward to the exchange of ideas and the opportunity to work with the Attorneys and Staff at Spiros Law who share our goals of excellence, outstanding service, and caring representation of clients.”
For more information on the Spiros Law team, their practice areas, and how they serve those who have been injured, visit www.spiroslaw.com.
