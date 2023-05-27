DANVILLE — Helping to kick off summer, local residents can enjoy the speed boats on Lake Vermilion earlier than usual this year.
The speed boat races at the Gao Grotto, 2400 Denmark Road, are in June this year instead of later in the summer.
The Gao Grotto and the Marine Racing Club of Illinois present “Thunder on the Vermilion” Speed Boat Races on June 9-11.
Practice will start Friday, June 9, with racing starting at about 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.
Admission is free. Food and drink will be available to purchase.
Music during the event: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 9 is Captain’s 3; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 10 is Booe & the Bobz; and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 11 is Mike Russell (Hoosier Daddy).
“We appreciate all the people we can get out here. Bring a lawn chair,” said Buddy Freed, with the Gao Grotto.
This is the second year the Gao Grotto is partnering with the Marine Racing Club.
Three years ago, boat races returned to Lake Vermilion after a decades-long absence. The Indiana Outboard Association was here in 2019.
Freed said this year’s event with the Marine Racing Club wouldn’t happen without all the sponsors and help of the city, Aqua Illinois, Vermilion County Conservation District and Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department.
“What we’re trying to do is raise money for our bathrooms,” Freed said.
The Gao Grotto finished installing a new playground with funds from the previous speed boat races.
“We got it done. All we have to do is add mulch and keep maintenance on it. Now the money is going towards redoing our bathrooms,” Freed said.
Just as the playground upgrade was completed for children with special needs, the Grotto’s bathrooms also will be made handicapped accessible. The playground and building are used by the Danville AMBUCS Summer Camp.
According to AMBUCS’ Lori Lyons, the Gao Grotto has provided its building to Danville AMBUCS for more than 50 years free of charge for the annual summer camp.
“Our campers enjoy many outdoor activities at the Grotto such as playing on the pirate playground and boating,” Lyons said. “We are excited that the Gao Grotto is raising funds to put in handicapped-accessible restrooms. These facilities will provide a much-needed update for our campers. They will be safer and more easily accessible for our children who use wheelchairs and walkers.”
Freed said the renovations will provide more space to move around in the restrooms.
This year, the Marine Racing Club had to plan races around the big national event in Michigan in August, in addition to other events in Illinois and Wisconsin, said Michael Mackey, secretary and treasurer with the Marine Racing Club.
“We try not to conflict with nearby races,” Mackey said, adding that these “nearby” races can be six to eight hours away.
Last year’s inaugural event for the Marine Racing Club in Danville was very successful for its first year, he said.
The entry fee was lowered to $10 last year for each day’s racing, and they had 47 entries.
Mackey said it will be a similar entry this year, but at $40 per day for racing.
“We had a great event last year. A very decent turnout for an inaugural event,” he said.
Mackey said they are looking for at least 47 entries this year, and hope to get closer to 100 entries.
“We’ve been doing a lot of word of mouth and social media posts,” he said.
“This place really is so perfect with the seclusion of the water and the facility that they have and the welcoming community,” Mackey said of the Gao Grotto and community.
“It’s just a great place to be,” he added.
The club will be setting up the morning of June 9, such as with the pit area and trailers.
There will be a racing school on Friday and testing.
The racing school is for anyone who wants to get in a race boat for a $100 tuition fee. It’s an onshore classroom setting to go over the rules, flags and driving positions in the boat.
Mackey said they give anyone interested a basic overview on how to drive the boat. Then the person can suit up and run test laps. If they are comfortable, they can go racing with seasoned boat racers that weekend in a novice race.
The speed boat races will run to about 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Mackey said fans can come out and have a great time, with the grills cooking brats and other food and drinks flowing.
“It’s a great, relaxed atmosphere for the fans,” he said.
He said their goal is to put on a great show.
“We are so grateful for them,” he said of the Gao Grotto.
He said the Gao Grotto and Freed contacted them and wanted the club to come to Danville.
“We love those guys and everything they do,” Mackey said.
“We’re hoping we get a bunch of fans, and we pray for great weather,” he added.
