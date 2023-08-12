WESTVILLE — Annual Westville Lion’s Club events are part of the historic sesquicentennial events.
The Queen Pageant is at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Westville Junior High School.
Lions Club President Andy Dugas said they have a few more contestants this year due to the Georgetown Fair being earlier in the summer. The pageant has 13 contestants.
In addition, there are nine junior miss contestants, and the pretty baby contest, in which the new queen will help with, will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at the junior high.
Kicking off Labor Day weekend, food vendors and the carnival will be at Zamberletti Park starting on Sept. 1.
There also will be a Sip and Paint Party that night in the park.
“Our biggest event is the concert with Tracy Lawrence as headliner,” Dugas said.
Gates open for Lawrence’s concert at the park at 5 p.m.
The band Murphy 500 will open for Lawrence. They played in Westville a few years ago.
“Everybody loved them,” Dugas said, adding that the band enjoyed Westville too and visited bars in town.
Last year’s concert saw about 3,000-5,000 attendees.
“We’re anticipating about the same, if not more,” Dugas said. “We’re more than excited.”
The carnival continues all weekend, in addition to a bags tournament on Sept. 3 at the tennis courts, raffle in the park, food and craft vendors, youth football game at the park, and foam party that night for kids.
Fireworks in the park will be at dusk Sept. 3.
Dugas said for the 112th Annual Westville Labor Day Parade at 11:30 a.m., they are doing something different with the village — a float contest.
At least eight floats are competing with a sesquicentennial theme. There will be cash prizes by the village.
Dugas said the parade theme of Through the Decades can be represented by anything Westville-related such as coal miners to the first night football game to graduating classes.
He said everyone’s coming home for the big Westville celebration this year.
“Everyone’s busy getting things ready,” he too said.
Sesquicentennial Chairman Gary Delhaye said the 150th celebration includes activities to please all ages.
The celebration kickoff on Aug. 19 includes a children’s program, shoebox floats, at 10 a.m. at the Westville Public Library. Westville Sesquicentennial Future Ambassadors will be recognized.
“We have many students (about 100 in kindergarten through 12th grade) who were recommended by the teachers. Throughout the school they submitted names of students who will serve as future ambassadors of Westville during this ceremony,” Delhaye said.
“They will be recognized at a little ceremony at the shoe box float event,” he said.
The miniature shoebox floats will be on display at the library during the celebration.
Delhaye said memorial items are on sale now and will be throughout the celebration, including at the Westville Public Library, such as tokens, postcards, t-shirts, magnets, keychains, St. Mary’s cookbook and other items.
Shoebox floats
Angel McNear, library clerk, said they have a historical display at the library for people to come see.
A photography club will have Westville photos on display at the library.
The library also is spotlighting local authors.
There are rock snakes with painted rocks in front of the library that are sponsored by Friends of the Library. Rocky the Sesquicentennial Snake quickly reached the goal of having 150 rocks in celebration of the sesquicentennial, by Labor Day. Rockette is the second rock snake started.
“We’ve done that with both of them already,” McNear said of the 150-rock goal. “So now we’re just having fun, and just adding and adding.”
The Shoebox Floats children’s program at the library is at 10 a.m. Aug. 19.
Children can take a shoebox and do whatever they way.
“It’s just kind of cool for the sesquicentennial, as well as the Labor Day Parade is huge here,” McNear said.
She and Children’s Librarian Jennifer Brown said they’re excited about displaying the miniature floats.
Friends of the Library will have a rock painting program on Aug. 26 to add to the snake.
The library had a sesquicentennial-themed bookmark contest that ended July 15. The winners will be announced and given prizes on Aug. 15. The public will be able to get a winning bookmark.
In addition, the library is part of the Salute To Westville stamp card where people can get a stamp at each location on the card for a chance at raffle prizes. The completed card can be dropped off at Westville City Hall.
McNear said a lot of people have put in a lot of hard work for the celebration. It will be a lot of fun, she said.
