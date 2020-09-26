Each year Danville Lions Club members hold a Candy Day to raise money to help fund local organizations, their Lions’ vision and hearing services, and Lion’s Foundation support for vision and hearing services.
This year’s Candy Day will look different, as certain COVID requirements will be met and the event will be curtailed to an extent.
Following Vermilion County Health Department guidelines, the Danville Lions’ Board of Directors made the decision to hold the limited day in order to raise necessary funds, gauge the community’s desire and ability to voluntarily give, and to raise awareness of the need for good vision for all. This year Candy Day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at both County Market locations at Village Mall and Tilton.
October is designated by Lions clubs as Vision Awareness Month with October 10 designated as World Sight Day by the International Lions Organization. This underlines the need to raise awareness of good vision for all, and for our local Danville Lions Club to raise funds to support vision services.
Should you see a volunteer at one of the County Market locations on October 10, please consider safely making a voluntary donation in any amount you may choose, to help provide Lions’ valuable services. If you are not able to visit the County Market stores on October 10, and would like to help Lion’s mission of providing needed vision and hearing services to our community, please consider sending a check to: Danville Lions Club, P.O. Box 1396, Danville, IL 61834.
Quoting Danville Lion and District Governor 1-M Bill Wallpe: “With generous support like this from our community year-round, Danville Lions is able to provide vision and screening services and support local agencies our community relies on.” Thank you!
Recycling eyeglasses and other items
Bring your items to County Market with you on October 10! Consider recycling at sponsors listed below throughout the year! Thank you!
Danville Lions Club recycles eyeglasses, and other items as well.
Lions welcome your donations of these items for the cause. Lions are grateful to the locations that are gracious enough to collect eye glasses for them: Beltone, Chittick Eye Clinic, Gailey Eye Clinic, Illinois Express Vision Center, Danville Public Library, All About Eyes, Teachers Credit Union, and Sunset Funeral Home.
Please consider donating your used glasses to Lions by taking them to one of these locations. Phone first to see if their operating hours are restricted at this time of the Pandemic.
Other items that are collected for recycling include: hearing aids, printer ink cartridges, pop tabs, old cell phones, Christmas lights.
The central location for collection of these items is Beltone Hearing Aids, 710 N. Vermilion St., (217) 443-0682. Thank you for considering donations of items to be recycled.
