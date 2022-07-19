The City of Danville announced Tuesday afternoon the two inside lanes of South Bowman Avenue near South Street are closed immediately for an emergency storm sewer repair.
The section will remain closed until repairs are complete.
Motorists are asked to choose an alternate route and expect delays in traffic during operations.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone and be attentive to changes in signage in the area.
For more information, contact Patrick Sergent, operations manager, at 217-431-2865.
