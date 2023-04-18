DANVILLE — The selling of sandwiches and slushies at Jimmy John's and Sonic Drive-In at the northwest corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets could happen by fall of 2024.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night approved a development agreement with Subwars LLC and the sale of reals estate at 900, 910, 912, 916 and 918 N. Vermilion St. for Sonic Drive-In and Jimmy John’s restaurants.
The city will donate most of the properties needed, and split 50/50 the cost of the shed property north of Hardee’s. The expected city cost for that property is $50,000 of the $100,000 purchase price.
Rezoning is needed for the two northern properties, and one alley vacation also is needed for the development.
Construction investment for the development is expected at $3 million to $4 million.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Carolyn Wands said the public keeps asking her what's the timeline on the project?
Patrick Wampler, who is part of the development team for the project, said "my best guess is summer to fall of 2024."
He said that gives them roughly a little more than a year to complete construction and all "the bells and whistles."
In other discussions at the city council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said people asking about further development with the former Turk Furniture building in downtown Danville will see alderman Ethan Burt and his wife, Bethany, open Revel Bakery & Play Cafe.
In addition to baked items, there will be a play area for children. It could open in late spring, early summer.
Williams said Revel Bakery & Play Cafe will be in the northern most section of the first floor of the former Turk Furniture building across from the Vermilion County Administration Building.
Firewater BBQ & Brew still is planned for the building, in addition to an Italian restaurant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.