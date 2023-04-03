DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday night will discuss the long-awaited development of the northwest corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets.
The council meets at 6 p.m. at city hall.
After years of possible development, Sonic Drive-In and Jimmy John's restaurants are planned at the lots across from Royal Donut.
The city has received a proposal from Subwars, LLC for the development of a Sonic Drive-In and separate Jimmy John’s on the northwest corner of Fairchild and Vermilion streets, according to a city press release.
Both restaurants would be just over 1,200 square feet with drive-thrus and outdoor patio seating.
Total estimated construction costs are between $2 million to $4 million with anticipated annual sales to exceed $2 million.
This would yield approximately $14,000-$28,000 per year in property taxes for the city (and more for the other taxing bodies) as well as roughly $20,000 per year in additional food and beverage taxes and $55,000 per year in sales tax revenue. It would also create dozens of new jobs, according to the city.
Construction would commence as soon as designs are approved by the engineering division and permits are issued by the state of Illinois and Danville Public Works Department.
“We’re thrilled to see this potential new development at one of the busiest intersections in Vermilion County. I think folks will be especially excited about the Sonic as the nearest one is 45 minutes away,” Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said in the press release.
City officials say it's their belief that the other two Jimmy John's restaurants in the city will close and be consolidated into one centralized Jimmy John's location.
According to Logan Cronk, community development administrator with the city, a redevelopment agreement will be coming to the city council's public works committee on April 11 for initial action, then the full city council on April 18 for final action.
The Midtown Tax Increment Financing District agreement will not involve tax incentives. The developers will be acquiring the property through the redevelopment agreement for $10, Cronk said.
The city also would be providing a little assistance for the acquisition of one more property that's owned by Nate Byram. This is for vehicles not to ingress and egress off Fairchild and Vermilion, Cronk said.
The shed is needed to allow access from Walnut Street, Cronk said.
Cronk said it is up to the Illinois Department of Transportation to permit entrance off Route 1/Vermilion Street.
Even if that is approved, Cronk said the city sees vehicles mostly coming in from Walnut Street to avoid the traffic congestion.
Sonic, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the U.S. with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states, according to the company. Served by Sonic’s iconic carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. Sonic is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.
Jimmy John's, with more than 2,600 locations nationwide, starting in Charleston, offers sandwiches, made with fresh-baked bread, premium hand-sliced meat and cheese, hand-sliced fresh veggies and more, according to the company.
The city of Danville in 2016 purchased the former Gulick’s Illiana Medical Equipment and Supply property at 912-914 N. Vermilion St. for $185,000 and vacant property owned by CVS between the Gulick property and the former Speed Lube at Vermilion and Fairchild streets for $23,000.
The city also used TIF funds for a $24,440 asbestos abatement contract on the Guiick building prior to its tear down.
In 2017, the city purchased the former Speed Lube property at 900 N. Vermilion St. from Speed Lube LLC for $120,000. The city used TIF district funds for the purchase.
Then Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said there was a developer interested in the site. Other restaurants/businesses had been interested in the location. The option expired in May 2019 for the Fairchild and Vermilion site for potential developers Highland Ventures.
The city demolished the former Speed Lube building and graded the site at a cost of $13,000 in 2020.
