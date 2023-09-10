SNHU announces President’s List for summer semester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulated the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

The following students were recognized:

  • Jordan Hunt of Danville
  • Shaelyn Turner of Danville
  • Elizabeth Hasselbring of Georgetown
  • Sean Ellis of Oakwood
  • Halley Woods of Oakwood
  • Kristen Crozier of Rossville
  • Dustin Marietta of Cayuga, Ind.

Tags

Trending Video