SNHU announces President’s List for summer semester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulated the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
The following students were recognized:
- Jordan Hunt of Danville
- Shaelyn Turner of Danville
- Elizabeth Hasselbring of Georgetown
- Sean Ellis of Oakwood
- Halley Woods of Oakwood
- Kristen Crozier of Rossville
- Dustin Marietta of Cayuga, Ind.
