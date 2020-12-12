A Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) staff member has recently completed the Cornell University diversity and inclusion certificate program. Dee Reed, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, continued her professional development with encouragement from SMWC officials.
She, among about 40 cohort members who finished the program in late November, studied best practices, strategies and were provided with resources to help their respective organizations become more inclusive. She said the program “included areas that will be helpful here at The Woods.” Those, she said, include increasing engagement, counteracting unconscious bias and developing a more inclusive culture.
Although the certification was considered training, Reed said the courses really focused on behaviors, which she believes is the key to successfully communicating with the community.
“Training can become very politicized especially with this topic – it can be very sensitive,” she said. “If we’re changing behavior, we need to begin with awareness and collaboration.”
Reed, who was previously the executive director of marketing and communications and executive director of strategic communications at SMWC, believed she needed to get the certification as she made a professional shift. The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion was established in August 2020.
“Everybody here knows me as a different role, and to advance the College with its strategic initiatives, I felt it was important for me to have additional education,” she said.
Dottie L. King, Ph.D., president of the College, commends Reed for her work throughout her career at the institution.
“Dee has brought much dedication and talent to each role at SMWC,” King said. “We are blessed that she is excited to embrace the Diversity Initiative that is a key feature of our strategic plan. Completion of the certificate program at Cornell adds practical knowledge and credibility for Dee in this new endeavor.”
As Reed conversed with her colleagues at other organizations, she realized The Woods has done well in the past in terms of the understanding for diversity on campus “because of who we are as an institution.” She said “making us aware of behaviors and how they affect the way that people perceive, evaluate and make decisions” is one of her main takeaways from the program.
