DANVILLE — Danville High School students and staff know when the food science lab students are baking.
Sweet smells drifted through the hallways when they made cookies earlier this school year, and the rest of the school has smelled, seen, and maybe even were lucky enough to try, other baked items this week as students made fall treats.
Introduction to Family and Consumer Science students made pumpkin muffins and apple cider muffins this week.
As some students were in the kitchen one day, they switched sides another day with other students to sit in the classroom side of the food lab.
It’s been 20 years since DHS has had a Family and Consumer Science class. The students are initially taking an introduction class which deals with cooking, childcare and fashion.
There are two rooms for the students.
The new kitchen, foods lab room is divided into four kitchen areas, and also has a classroom section with desks.
First-year teachers Marissa Smith and Ashley Engebretsen are the two family and consumer science teachers.
“This semester is a little bit smaller. Next semester is when we have quite the load,” Smith said about classes.
This semester they are just teaching the introduction class. They have six classes.
The first unit was child development.
“We talked a little just about the psychology of growing up in different environments; a little bit about family structures,” Smith said.
The classes also are learning a little bit about fashion, interior design and cooking.
“The kids get a little bit of everything what FCS is,” she said.
Each unit can be eight to 10 weeks.
For the design unit, they talked about color palettes, painted the color wheel, and discussed having lighter or darker features and the colors you wear and how one looks in different seasons.
Next semester they are breaking off into different classes.
One will be history of fashion.
Smith said DHS administrative assistant to the principal Dee Freed would like to come back after retirement to teach fashion and sewing, as she’s a seamstress.
“We kind of have a five-year plan kind of thing,” Smith said laughing, of planned classes.
“We have a lot of kids interested in fashion surprisingly,” she added.
Other classes will deal with child development, where students will have life-like robotic babies to take home and care for.
“It’s a lot more into the psychology of growing up,” Smith said.
Engebretsen will be teaching foods.
They will add advanced classes too later on.
In the foods lab, the students’ favorite piece of equipment is the KitchenAid food mixer.
The kitchens have pantries and shelves of equipment and pots and pans, refrigerators, stoves, sinks and working space for the students to work at the same time.
Overall, they try to do a lot of hands-on things.
In addition to cookies and muffins, they’ve made oreo bars.
Later in the year, the students will be making baked mac and cheese.
“We just try to give them the basics of cooking,” Smith said. “So, we try to find something from every food group.”
Foods 1 is more detailed with teaching the students about eggs and different grains, and they will make homemade bread.
The experience levels vary in the students.
“I have some that come in and they’re like, ‘I’m Gordon Ramsay,’ I’m ready to cook you a whole feast,” Smith said.
And then there are other students who don’t know how to use a knife properly or do other things.
Engebretsen and Smith very much see a variety of cooking experiences, interests and skills with the students.
DHS Junior Lakin Alyea said she’s been having fun in the kitchen, where she said she’s not had much experience.
Freshman Tarina Lewis was getting help this week from Smith with her ingredient measurements to make muffins. Smith was telling the students about melting butter and later showing them how to put a crumble topping on the muffins.
“This is what they will look like ...” she said.
Students were able to take some muffins home.
Principal Tracy Cherry has stopped by the lab to see baking in process.
Smith said they’ve also brought muffins to school staff, including janitors, counselors and secretaries. They will be giving more out to teachers and assistant principals and others, she said, to give them a taste of what’s been going on in the lab.
In the curriculum, careers also are discussed for childcare, fashion, interior design and foods.
Both Smith and Engebretsen are from the Chicagoland area and went to Illinois State University. Smith has family in Danville, with a cousin who previously worked for the school district, and they were recruited from ISU’s job fair.
Smith said she and Engebretsen are best friends, so it was exciting to be hired together to create the program from the ground up.
“We just love central Illinois. We love the feel of it,” Smith said.
In January for the new semester, they will have 10 classes – six foods classes and four sections of child development.
Smith said they had teachers who inspired them to teach family and consumer science.
She wanted to teach something fun, being lead down this program, and here she is.
“It starts with one teacher, right?” she said.
The experience has been great for Engebretsen and Smith so far at DHS.
“It’s been fun. I love seeing the kids’ faces light up when I open up the door, and it’s like, here’s the culinary room, and they’re like ‘oh yeah, I’m taking this class,’” she said.
“I just think it’s really special to be the person to give them this,” she said. “They’re just so excited to have these classes here. It’s really special to give the high school this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.