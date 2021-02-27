DANVILLE — When Nate “BoBo” Smalls first moved to Danville, it was like a hug filled with warmth and love.
And even after his death in 2019, that love is still there and it carries on through his family and the town he adopted.
“Danville was near and dear to his heart, when he got here, he fell in love with the place,” Smalls’ widow, Anita Smalls, said. “I have to thank the City of Danville for putting its arms around him and loving him like they did, because he was never a stranger. We would be anywhere in town, and people would come up to him and thank him.”
What they would thank the former Indianapolis Clowns baseball player for was helping the youth of the town through sponsoring summer league basketball at Garfield Park and his work with the Three Kings of Peace with fellow founding members Rev. Edward Butler and the Rev. Frank McCullough.
“It is Black History Month and Danville, especially the Black community, has felt the impact of BoBo not being here and Bobo inspired me in being active in the community and helping kids stay off the streets,” LeStan Hoskins, a Danville native and Pastor at Danville Community Church of God, said. “For me, I looked at BoBo as a positive example and that he cared for the community. I want to honor BoBo and say that even though you are not here, you have impacted us. There are so many in the community that feel the same way and I miss BoBo.”
Former Danville Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said that he also missed BoBo, but not just because he helped with kids, but because of a long-term friendship.
“I miss him sincerely, he worked well with me and other police officers,” Thomason said. “We would have our get-togethers and I would look forward to that because he would walk into a room, slow and steady and he would flash that smile and that would change the atmosphere in the room. He has a magnetism that I am sure most people like to have, but he was an asset to the community.”
“He called me a brother in the purest sense but he said from where he came from, no one would have thought he would call a white man a brother of his, let alone the Chief of Police. He was always quiet, but he was passionate about what he was after. If you save one, he has done his job, but he was passionate about young people getting together.”
Smalls moved to Danville from Savannah, Ga., in 1969 and did not slow down in bringing his energy to the town, especially the kids. First, he was successful in coaching kids in baseball and then he would go on to start the summer basketball league at Garfield Park.
“He was coach of the little league team and he loved it and saw the need for someone to do something,” Anita Smalls said. “He went to (former Danville mayor) Scott Eisenhauer and asked for somewhere to go when school was out. And he asked to have summer basketball at Garfield Park and Scott OK’d it. Scott was 100 percent behind it because when they had the tournaments at the end of the season, the City served refreshments and Scott and he had a great relationship. The crime rate went down during those summers. “
The courts were named after him in 2017 and Butler said there are plans to honor Smalls even more this summer.
“We wanted to go out and play basketball for him last year, but the pandemic has prevented us from doing that,” Butler said. “We are in the process to get a monument, either a statue or plaque to commemorate him this summer with a tournament in his name.”
Smalls, Butler and McCullough would go to every school in the city and talk to kids to keep them in school and out of the streets.
“I had some really good memories with BoBo,” Butler said. “He has always been a mild man that really enjoyed being around young people. He loves them and had a real good rapport with them and he respects them until they got out of line and he would get on them. But they all respected him for what he is and trying to bring peace through the community.”
“He would flash a smile when he entered the room and he extended a hand to let people know someone cared,” Thomason said. “BoBo was a community leader and I don’t know that it was his dream to be one, but he was a community leader in his own right.”
Along with basketball in the summer, the Kings would organize marches through the tough parts of the city.
“We just started marching through the community every Saturday in the summer and tell the kids to stop the violence and then we started feeding them with big feasts,” Butler said. “My brother would barbecue hamburgers and hot dogs. He enjoyed that and talked to the kids and he was firm with them. We had a lot of fun together.”
Smalls was able to talk to a lot of kids to help them as they grew up. One of them was Hoskins, who was a fellow member of Antioch Baptist Church as a kid.
“BoBo encouraged me, he told me to stay positive and continue to keep doing what I was doing and that really meant a lot to me,” Hoskins said. “Bobo and I would sit down and talk and he would talk about the youth and how he cared about them. I recently graduated from seminary school, so I am saying that Bobo built the foundation and let me add to that and help the community as much as I can.”
At home, Smalls raised his family with Anita and, even after he passed away, Anita was still surprised with everything that he did.
“We were married for 49 years and I think God was in the plan because he was quite an asset to me. He was a religious man and he read the Bible from cover to cover. He knew it and lived by it,” Anita Smalls said. “He didn’t meet any strangers and treated everyone with respect. Danville was so kind to my husband and I believe that he was loved by Danville, because he had no problem being nice.
“My husband had cards that were sent to him and letters asking for his autograph and he would return them. I asked him to put those in an album to remember things and he actually did, but he never told me about it. After he died, I ran across an album that was in a cabinet and I was so surprised when I opened it because he saved every letter and it is packed with letters from all over. They came from places like Wyoming and Kansas City and I was pleased that he put together an album. He just loved people, he was a humanitarian at heart and he wanted to save the world. He was a remarkable man.”
And that is a legacy that Hoskins wants to follow.
“I am thankful for the legacy BoBo left and he gave us something to aspire to for the whole community, not only Danville, but the black community,” Hoskins said. “A lot of kids don’t have that guidance, so when I saw BoBo go to schools and being with the Three Kings of Peace and have kids like me see what I can do, it is like passing the baton and I want to carry that baton and take it further before I pass it to someone else. I would like to honor BoBo for Black History Month because of the community and those who loved him.
“What I want to do is help uplift the community by providing resources with our church being active in the community and stop violence. I want to partner with the police and I want to see people transformed by Jesus. We want to be more out in the community and help people do better.”
