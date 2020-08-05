DANVILLE — The city is no longer accepting applications for rent, mortgage and vehicle payment assistance COVID-19 grants.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk reported Tuesday morning that they could accept about 20 more applicants, but that was likely not to be the case by Tuesday afternoon.
“We were getting 100 calls a day,” Cronk said of people inquiring about the grant opportunities.
He said it’s unknown if there might be a second round of grants that could become available.
However, there still are small business grants available.
The city has paid eight small business grants of $2,000 to $10,000, and 17 have been approved for $106,000.
In order to release the funds to businesses, the business must have a CAGE (Commercial and Government Entity) code. It’s a requirement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to Cronk.
The city has continued to approve applications for Community Development Block Grants from additional funding for residents and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials initially said about 160 households who have had family members lose their job or family members currently unemployed due to COVID-19, and about 40 businesses could receive financial assistance through COVID-19 funding received by the city.
Households can apply for $1,250 per household, small business owners can apply for up to $10,000 per business and independent business persons can apply for $2,000.
Once an applicant is approved within the Neighborly Software, the city and applicant enter into a contractual grant agreement to ensure the funds are being spent on what has been recorded in the application.
Once the applicant signs and submits the grant agreement, the city will process payment.
Businesses that have received other financial assistance through the state or payroll protection program aren’t eligible for this grant funding.
Proof of job loss, current unemployment or a business not operating will be required. The grants are first come, first serve.
The Danville City Council approved amending the Community Development Block Grant annual action plan for program year 2019 to include the $593,099 CDBG coronavirus funding the city received from HUD. Funding is to be used for: $373,099 for small business support grants, $200,000 for rent, mortgage and vehicle payment assistance for low-to-moderate income persons and $20,000 for administration costs.
