DANVILLE — Vermilion Advantage officials have talked for more than a year about the new Skyepack Advantage initiative.
Launch day was finally here on Monday, coinciding with October being Manufacturing Month which highlights local manufacturers.
Vermilion Advantage, Danville Area Community College, Vermilion Vocational Education Delivery System (VVEDS) and Skyepack officials Monday morning announced the start of Skyepack Advantage and the local partnerships for the initiative at a press conference at Vermilion Advantage inside the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building in Danville.
Skyepack Advantage is an app that will connect students with local industry and participating manufacturers with participating Vermilion County classrooms.
Skyepack is headquartered in the Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette, Ind., and works with higher education, K-12 education, and corporate instructors to provide digital course materials and a learning platform.
The local businesses participating in Skyepack Advantage: ThyssenKrupp Crankshaft, ThyssenKrupp Dynamic Components, Danville Metal Stamping, Greenwood Inc., Fiberteq, Watchfire and Hyster-Yale.
They have 10 classrooms to start of eighth-graders in Westville and high school students at Danville High School and Hoopeston Area High School.
This is a module, an app, where students in their classrooms will be able to click on it and sign in. There's reading material, videos of inside the industries and local employee interviews, and the students can learn about employability skills such as critical thinking, according to Nicole Van Hyfte, director of the Chamber of Commerce with Vermilion Advantage.
On Oct. 13 and Oct. 21, students will be going on tours into businesses.
There are lots of plans for the future, officials say.
Van Hyfte said with Manufacturing Month this year, they are taking the opportunity to highlight some local manufacturers to junior high and high school students through Skyepack Advantage.
She said the partnerships with VVEDS and DACC have been instrumental in making this a community initiative.
VVEDS Executive Director Nick Chatterton said they're looking to get some feedback these next couple weeks and expand this.
"The thing that we are most excited about is the local emphasis of this program. We've rolled out a lot of different initiatives in VVEDS that focus on industry and job opportunities but it's mostly national or statewide. So, to be able to watch somebody from ThyssenKrupp Crankshaft talk about their local facility or other industries talk about their local facilities, it sparks a greater interest. Our hope is that the students who look at this will say, 'oh, that's my grandpa' or 'I know somebody that works there' and be able to make that connection, and hopefully be able to grow our own and sustain the industry that we have in Vermilion County and hopefully someday expand it," Chatterton said.
Van Hyfte said they hope to grow this beyond manufacturers to health care, education, retail and other areas struggling with their workforce.
DACC Vice President of Academic Affairs Carl Bridges said students need to understand all the great opportunities and options to them, in addition to a four-year college, here in Vermilion County.
Skyepack CEO Eric Davis, spoke on behalf of the Skyepack development team. Davis is an entrepreneur but also spent nine years in K-12 administration.
In that experience, he helped prepare students for a four-year college. But there are many students who graduate who aren't on that pathway and are looking for alternatives, Davis said.
He said like in Indiana, Illinois also sees high-wage, high-demand jobs that remain unfilled.
"One of the things that we wanted to do as a company was start to create those connections between K-12, those employers, the educators, the students and their parents," Davis said.
He said the Skyepack development team set off to learn more from community members and employers about how to make those connections easier and better.
"We're really just a curriculum and technology provider that helps local communities build those connections to help students make those connections so that when they graduate, they have options for those high-wage, high-demand jobs," Davis said.
They also talk to employers about helping new employees to continue their education like at DACC or other options.
"We like to just be problem solvers with the local community leaders," Davis said, about equitable access to post-secondary opportunities.
He said they're honored to be part of the program here and be part of the great work of the community.
Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Tim Dudley too said this initiative is aimed to help employers with employees, connect students with high-paying and high in-demand jobs and show options for students that college isn't their only avenue after high school. It will teach students there are career opportunities for them to stay in Vermilion County.
College also can be paid for by a business. Students need to be told that, Dudley said.
"It's about what's going on right here. They can learn about our companies," Dudley said. "We took a leap of faith. We really feel like we're ready to launch this and do great things with it."
