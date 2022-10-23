Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, for the upcoming one-day retreat, “Mourning Together: A Retreat Day for Survivors of Suicide Loss.”
The retreat will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Providence Hall Community Room.
Join facilitator Sister Connie Kramer, SP, and others as participants move beyond the pain and darkness related to a death of a loved one by suicide.
“Death by suicide is considered one of the most misunderstood illnesses in society, which therefore increases the emotional pain for those who are survivors of suicide loss,” Sister Connie said. “It is important for survivors of suicide loss to find ways to journey with others who have experienced this same type of loss.
“When I looked into the eyes of another person, and know that they too are a suicide loss survivor as I am myself, I no longer felt so alone in my grief which was and continues to be very consoling for me and to me.”
The retreat will offer time for prayer, reflection and some small group sharing.
“I designed this retreat day to offer a suicide loss survivor a chance to move beyond some of the pain and darkness related to the death of a loved one by suicide, into the light and consolation that only mourning together with others on the same journey can give to one another,” Sister Connie said.
Cost is $20, which includes materials, refreshments and lunch. Space is limited and the registration deadline is Oct. 31.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2926 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
About the Sisters of Providence
The Sisters of Providence, a congregation of 214 women religious, with 300 Providence Associates, collaborate with others to create a more just and hope-filled world through prayer, education, service and advocacy. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, Ind., which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 13 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice. More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries can be found at SistersofProvidence.org.
