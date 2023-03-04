COVINGTON, Ind. — Sister Weekend will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Owner Charity Harmless said her new business, located at 411 Third St., is a gift, home decor and collectibles store that offers unique gifts for all ages.
“My two sisters and I live far apart and in an attempt to stay close for the last 15 years, we annually take a trip for a few days to a town with shops, great food and places to stay,” Harmless said. “We’ve been as far as San Antonio and as local as Nashville, Indiana. We call it ‘Sister Weekend.’ My goal is to have my store be just like a store that we would hope to find on our weekend away.”
Harmless, who was born and raised in Covington, said she comes from a long line of family entrepreneurs that have owned and operated small businesses in the Covington area.
She said she hopes to offer an experience that feels like family and gives people joy.
In addition to Saturday’s grand opening, Sister Weekend will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST Saturday.
