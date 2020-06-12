Signs to celebrate DHS Class of 2020

DANVILLE — Signs celebrating Danville High School’s Class of 2020 will line both sides of North Vermilion Street today. DHS Principal Tracy Cherry and others will place nearly 300 signs, with each sign featuring a DHS graduate and his or her photo, starting at 8 a.m. today.
“There are close to 300 signs — 288, I believe,” Cherry said Thursday. “They’re really nice-looking signs.
“We’ll start at Edison School and go (south) toward the high school,” she said. “They will be on both sides of North Vermilion Street.”
The signs are the kickoff to the last days of DHS’ graduation celebration, which started last month and included individual yard signs for DHS seniors to display, a Viking Prize Patrol to recognize scholarship recipients and a swag bag parade at which seniors received a goody bag filled with DHS memorabilia.
Danville High School’s graduation took place May 26, 27 and 28, with groups of 10 graduating seniors, wearing their caps and gowns, arriving in 30-minute intervals at the high school to promote social distancing. The graduates were recorded on video walking across the stage in the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium to be presented with their diploma.
That graduation video will be released today for viewing.
“Since it’s ready, we’re releasing it at noon,” Cherry said.
The graduation video may be viewed on Danville District 118’s website and Facebook page as well as on Danville High School’s website and Facebook page. It also can be viewed at DHS Vikings Athletics’ Twitter page.
A link to the video also will be emailed to all the graduating seniors’ families, Cherry said.
“Every senior student will receive a copy of the video on a disk,” she added. “We’re getting those made, and they will be mailed to the seniors’ families.”
The month of special activities for DHS’ Class of 2020 were meant to raise the spirits and recognize the graduating seniors who missed out the typical senior-year traditions, such as end-of-the-school-year activities, prom and a normal graduation ceremony, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are the culminating events,” Cherry said of today’s celebration.
Next school year, the Class of 2020 will be invited to homecoming in the fall where they will be celebrated at the start of the football game and to participate at Prom 2021 free of charge.
