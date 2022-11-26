When the madness of Black Friday shopping simmers down, consumers are often encouraged to “shop small” on Saturday, which is also known as Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday is an initiative started by the American Express credit card company in 2010 to encourage local shopping during the holiday season. The day is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
In 2011, the Small Business Administration cosponsored the event and has each year since.
According to the 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey by American Express, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion.
Consumers can find a list of small businesses to shop locally on the American Express website.
The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Danville Area Community College has had a hand in helping people in Vermilion County who are interested in creating their own small businesses.
Director Earle Steiner said he brings his past experience as a small business owner in the restaurant industry to his current role and works with people from different areas of the county who want to start their own businesses.
“I really love when people reach out and say (they want to start a food business),” Steiner said. “That’s what I did for so many years (and) it’s really easy for me to pivot into that.”
However, he said he loves helping each person who wants to start a small business, no matter what type of business it is. While he may have the experience with food businesses, he said there are more than 30 Small Business Development Centers throughout Illinois and he can reach out to someone who may specialize in another industry for guidance if needed.
The normal calls he gets are from someone who is wants to start their own business, but they want to know where and how to start.
“We can help them with all of those details, because there’s a lot,” he said. “I mean, there’s nothing here that’s totally complex, but by the same token there’s a lot coming at you at one time.”
The SBDC essentially helps those people get their ducks in a row. Steiner said they talk about the legal designation of the business, financial management and developing a business plan, among other things.
Each year, the SBDC also recognizes standout small businesses with the Small Business Awards. In 2022, AWEBCO won Entrepreneur of the Year, Newtons Cleaning and Restoration LLC won Legacy Small Business, Owens Excavating and Trucking LLC won Small Business of the Year and It’s In Your Head won Small Business Start-Up.
Steiner said the awards help recognize the businesses for their work and motivate them to continue.
As for Small Business Saturday, Steiner encouraged local consumers to participate because it helps the community they live in.
“If you give back to the area, give back to the community, give back to these small businesses … that’s what Small Business Saturday’s all about,” Steiner said. “It’s a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities … and realize that they’ve had a tough time.”
The pandemic hit small businesses especially hard in 2020, and since then, owners have had to navigate, retool and pivot from their prior business practices, Steiner said.
Steiner also suggested consumers keep the “shop small” mindset not only through the holiday season, but throughout the year.
“It’s our community, so we want to make it better every day,” he said.
