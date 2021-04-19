DANVILLE — Vermilion County residents have been receiving calls from the police, but the Sheriff's Department said Monday they aren't from them.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports from citizens that they received telephone scam calls with the caller ID showing the Vermilion County Sheriff’s administrative number, 217-442-4080, according to a press release issued by Capt. Michael Hartshorn.
The caller leaves a message saying they are Sgt. Bell and to call them back at 630-765-5237. These calls and not legitimate and the sheriff’s office reminds citizens to not provide any personal information over the phone.
If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately, Hartshorn said. The identity of a legitimate police officer or deputy sheriff can always be confirmed by hanging up and dialing 911 to speak to a dispatcher.
