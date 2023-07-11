DANVILLE — Two years after receiving city approval to open, a groundbreaking ceremony has been set for Seven Point’s cannabis dispensary off Lynch Road.
The ceremony will be at noon on July 24 at 380 Eastgate Drive, in front of EconoLodge and east of Best Western.
Seven Point Danville will be the city’s second adult-use cannabis dispensary.
Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman said it took time to get funding lined up.
Zerman in December sought investors for the dispensary, launching a crowdfunding page to get the word out and get interest in the store.
All businesses awarded conditional licenses had 180 days to select a physical storefront location and obtain the full Adult Use Dispensing Organization License. If a conditional licensee was unable to find a suitable physical location within the 180-day period, they could request an extension of 180 days.
Seven Point won a license through the social justice lottery for the Danville region.
The dispensary’s exterior will have a sleek and modern design, according to Zerman.
The Danville City Council approved a special-use permit for the dispensary in November 2021.
The council approved amending the city’s zoning code to comply with state law to allow a qualifying applicant or Social Equity Justice involved lottery winner to locate within 1,500 feet of an early approval adult-use cannabis site.
Zoning and city officials have denied other cannabis dispensary petitions in that area due to oversaturation concerns. Danville City Council aldermen last month agreed to look at expanding possible dispensary locations.
Zerman too had proposed an on-premises cannabis consumption lounge. The city council never voted on it.
The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act permits local governments to authorize on-site cannabis consumption lounges.
Sunnyside Danville cannabis dispensary opened in May 2020 at 369 Lynch Drive in the former Big Boy restaurant.
