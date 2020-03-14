BALDWIN, Debra Lynn, 55, of Perrysville, Ind. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, March 17, at Shelby Funeral Home, Covington, Ind. Service: 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday at the funeral home.
DORAN, Linda Sue, 71, Covington, Ind. Visitation: noon-1 p.m. EDT Tuesday, March 17, at Maus Funeral Home, Attica, Ind. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
HUGHEY, Matricia B., 84, of Ridge Farm. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
LONGFELLOW, Ronnie Guy, 72, of Hoopeston. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston. Per the family’s request, anyone who is ill please refrain from attending.
POWELL, Tracy D., 55, of Marshall, Ind., and formerly of Cayuga, Ind. Service: 1 p.m. EDT Thursday, March 19, at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT Thursday at the funeral home.
SCHLUNAKER, Robert Wayne, 63, of Peoria. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Southside Nazarene Church. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. March 29 at American Legion Post 210, Danville. Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, March 30, at Danville National Cemetery. Rortvedt Funeral Services is assisting the family.
TRAVER, Esther W., 104, of Danville. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Atherton Cemetery on Perrysville Road, Danville. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, Danville, is assisting the family.
