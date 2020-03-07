BURKE, Teddy E., 84, of Danville. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation: 3-7 p.m. today and 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church. Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton is assisting the family.
COPPEL, Robert E., 82, of Danville. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the funeral home.
FINKLE, Michael, 79, of Marco Island, Fla., and formerly of Danville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Naples Community Church, Naples, Fla.
HARDIMON, Christopher, 57, a Danville native. Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville.
HOLLEN Linda Mae (Long), 67, of Danville. Service: 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
REED, Lena Jewell, 88, of rural Cheneyville. Visitation: 10 a.m.-noon Monday, March 9, at Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston. Service: noon Monday at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
ROSE, Peggy, of Armstrong. Graveside service: 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Partlow Cemetery in Armstrong. Visitation: 2-3 p.m. Monday, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac.
SCHROEDER, Gene Paul, 86, of Danville. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Danville. Visitation: noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Rortvedt Funeral Services is assisting the family.
SNIDER, Alva Howard, 90, Attica, Ind. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. EST Wednesday, March 11, at Maus Funeral Home, Attica. Service: 11 a.m. EST Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home.
