The City of Danville Fire Department announced there will be a training exercise at Coffman’s Tow Yard on Section Street on Wednesday and Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
During this time, there will be multiple Danville Fire Department vehicles and personnel on hand to conduct the training and make sure that everything goes smoothly.
During this time, Section Street will be closed to all traffic between Fairchild and Williams streets. Please choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of Fire Department traffic during these training operations.
