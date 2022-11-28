DANVILLE — More than a decade ago, there was controversy surrounding a proposal to open a tattoo parlor in downtown Danville.
Just this month, the Danville City Council approved a special-use permit request from Jett and John Jansky to operate a tattoo parlor, as part of Jansky Studios Tattoo and Art Gallery, at 7 E. North St. in downtown Danville.
Now another special-use permit request for a second tattoo parlor is coming before the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission at its 5:15 p.m. Thursday meeting at city hall, 17 W. Main St.
Kendred Tillotson is requesting a special-use permit for 5 and 11 E. North St. to operate a tattoo parlor.
"This is the building directly to the east of the prior applicant applying for the same use of a tattoo parlor," according to Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk.
According to the zoning request paperwork, Tillotson, 198 S. Henning Road, is proposing a tattoo studio, art studio and art gallery space in that location.
He's the owner of Requite Tattoo Studio in Danville.
The downtown building currently is used for office space, vendor space and a warehouse. It's a two-story commercial structure.
Improvements will be made to the building to host the proposed use of a tattoo parlor.
City future land use map designation for the property shows downtown mixed use. Downtown mixed use: Densely developed central business area that acts as the focal point of the community and serves as the center of government while providing space for a variety of professional, service and retail uses, in mixed-use structures. The downtown mixed-use area should differ from neighborhood commercial areas only in scale and location.
