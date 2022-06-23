DANVILLE — The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County is working on multiple projects to continue to help those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
An open house and more information will be coming in the next few months on short-term emergency housing that’s under construction near the day center inside First Presbyterian Church.
The Danville Essentially Basic Hygiene and Household Care Pantry also is relocating from Fair Oaks, in units Vermilion Housing Authority needs back, to a new location.
To help with these services, the Dwelling Place is having its Second Annual Breakfast and Break-a-Balloon fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church’s gym, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville.
Breakfast is $10 for biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit, juice and coffee.
The “Jackie’s Kitchen” sausage gravy recipe will be prepared by Mike O’Kane and Debi O’Kane Wolgamot.
Tickets to break-a-balloon are $5 for one balloon for a chance to win merchandise worth at least $5; $15 for three balloons for a chance to win merchandise worth at least $25; $35 for five balloons for a chance to win merchandise worth at least $50; and $50 for seven balloons for a chance to win merchandise worth at least $100.
Donna Edington, president with The Dwelling Place, said they continue to meet needs in the community.
“The funds along with those that we get throughout the year from the community will continue to allow us to provide the services at our day center (and) services through the Essentially Basic Hygiene Pantry,” she said.
The Dwelling Place provides detergent and laundry services for washing clothes, personal care items for showers at the day center, food for lunches and also other items, such as clothing when someone comes into the center with only the clothing on their back, Edington said.
“Funding is extremely important,” she said.
The volunteer-staffed day center is open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. They hope to expand those times in the future.
With the summer heat, they are seeing people come to the day center to cool off.
The center serves about 120-130 meals a month, averages about 60 loads of laundry a month and sees about 20-30 showers being taken a month.
The Dwelling Place’s hygiene pantries in the county changed with COVID-19, and not wanting to have crowds.
They partnered with food pantries and agencies in Danville, Potomac and Hoopeston. The Dwelling Place provided products that could be given to residents going to those places for other assistance.
“That really strengthened our partnerships with these agencies and organizations. We’ve also just continued that, especially in Hoopeston,” Edington said about working with the Hoopeston Multi-Agency.
