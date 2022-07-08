SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced it is looking for individuals for seasonal employment at the Illinois State Fair.
Temporary employees are needed for the following areas: maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers and security. Temporary employee pay is $14 per hour.
Applications must be made online and can be accessed by visiting the Illinois State Fair website.
For additional questions, please contact the IDOA Bureau of Human Resources at AGR.SeasonalHR@illinois.gov or 217-785-4875.
