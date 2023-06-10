DANVILLE — As summer school starts next week for Danville School District 118, the board this week heard about plans proceeding for the next school year.
Athletic Director Mark Bacys told the board that as part of the dinner program provided by the school district, and started initially with the track and field team last school year attending meets, students and athletes at after school programs and practices will be fed.
They will be provided fruits and given water and other items, expanding on a grander scale next school year.
Bacys said the school district receives federal government reimbursement to cover the costs.
In personnel news, negotiations with the Danville Education Association union continue, and according to Superintendent Alicia Geddis, the district is doing a national search through School Exec Connect for North Ridge Middle School’s open principal position.
School board members commended the district staff, students and parents/guardians for another wonderful Danville High School graduation ceremony. There were 272 graduates with the Class of 2023.
In other business, the board approved: intergovernmental agreements with Rosecrance and Crosspoint Human Services for substance abuse services and mental health counseling, respectively, for the 2023-2024 school year where Rosecrance has provided services to about 52 students and Crosspoint since 2017-2018 has provided services to about 407 students; an agreement for $350 an hour for child and adolescent psychiatrist Angela Mahome; $151,200 contract with Soliant Health LLC for an additional school psychologist to have four for the special education department; Mary Chantos in the district’s business office as treasurer for next school year; and purchasing law enforcement radio repeaters to ensure adequate radio coverage for first responders at DHS and North Ridge for $136,367 from BeckTech/Barbeck Communications of Urbana.
