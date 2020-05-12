CATLIN — Prairielands Council board is canceling the traditional scout programs at Camp Robert Drake this summer, and will refund money.
Scout Executive Jared White said the council has been working hard to see if there was a way to hold Scouts BSA Resident Camp and Cub Adventure Camp in June and July at Camp Drake.
The council board and staff continually put the health and well-being of scouts and leaders first. Therefore, considering CDC guidelines, the state of Illinois Recovery Plan, and other regulations and requirements related to COVID-19, White said, “It is just not feasible for us to hold our traditional summer camping programs this year. Therefore, we are making the difficult decision to cancel our traditional summer programs at Camp Robert Drake for 2020.”
The council will refund money collected for this year’s summer camp around June 1.
People have options to: receive a full refund; support camp by donating all or a portion of your camper deposit/fees; carry your registration over to 2021; or do a combination of those options.
Also, Cub Scout day camps in June and July are canceled.
“We hope to be able to reschedule them as day events or Twilight Camps in August or this fall,” he said, and will keep families posted.
“We are hopeful that we might be able to allow units and individual families to reserve campsites later this summer for primitive camping, while practicing social distancing.”
The Camping Committee, advised by Mike Graham, senior district executive, is working to see if some limited programs can be provided for Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA members.
White said, “Please be patient as we are working on these programs and should be rolling them out shortly. In my 27 years of being a part of this great program, I never would have thought we would have no summer program.
“I have prayed that there would be a way to allow us to open camp this year. Currently there is not one. I am very grateful for all you are doing to remain active in scouting during these trying times.”
The council also hopes to create some of the magic of Camp Drake through the virtual programming currently in development.
Camp Robert Drake has been open since 1932.
