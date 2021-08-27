HOOPESTON — Hoopeston Area High and Middle Schools will get an expanded cafeteria from The Upchurch Group for $1,056,000, the cost of architectural and engineering fees for the project. The board approved the bid.
Superintendent Robert Richardson added a room will be built north of the gym which would allow more students in for lunch at the same time.
In other business, the board went on to approve the tentative 2022 Budget as presented and to set the public hearing date for the 2022 Budget for Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the Hoopeston Area High School Library.
- Approve the employment of Russell Leigh and Associates for the 2022 District Audit at a cost not to exceed $8,000.
- Approved the purchase of 21 cameras from Axis.com in the amount of $12,233 and the asbestos abatement in Hoopeston Area Middle School ceiling tile from IDEAL to design and oversee the project for $555,000
- And the board also approved payment No. 4 to Reliable Mechanical Co. for $151,488 for installation and start-up of air conditioning units in Maple and John Greer grade schools.
