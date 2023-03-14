Vermilion County schools’ officials are hoping the third time’s the charm for voters to pass a schools sales tax referendum.
It’s been rejected twice by voters since 2018, and opposition remains against it.
While Danville schools also will benefit and despite its board of education not taking a vote for the referendum to be on the ballot, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and his opponent for the mayor seat, Jackie Vinson, have reservations against it.
The question on the April 4 ballot for Vermilion County voters reads “Shall a retailers’ occupation tax and a service occupation tax (commonly referred to as a sales tax) be imposed in the county of Vermilion, Illinois at a rate of 1 percent to be used exclusively for school facility purposes, school resource officers, and mental health professionals?”
Ten of the 11 school districts in the county, except Danville, passed resolutions to put the referendum back on the ballot.
According to Scott Watson, Bismarck-Henning school district superintendent, “The Bismarck-Henning Board of Education is committed to putting every dollar of sales tax money towards paying off our existing bonds. Doing so would drop our tax rate from $5.10 down to $4.52 which would be one of the lowest around. What it means is the replacement tax would be spread across everyone who shops in Vermilion County and not solely on the backs of property tax owners.”
Since 2007, Illinois voters have had the option to approve a 1 percent County School Facility Sales Tax (commonly known as a sales tax), that shifts facility funding away from property taxes.
Items that are currently subject to sales tax will be subject to the CSFST (no new items are taxed). Some items are exempt from the CSFST: groceries, medicine, vehicles, mobile homes, ATVs/RVs, seed, fertilizer, farm equipment and parts/inputs.
The money can be used by school districts to pay off facility debt and reduce property tax, new school facilities/renovations, or hire school resource officers and mental health providers. The money cannot pay teacher salaries, supplies, books, buses or operating costs. List of allowable items: payoff facility debt and reduce property tax, land acquisition, new school facilities (including athletics), additions and renovations, improve security and safety, architectural planning, parking lots, energy efficiency, durable equipment (non-movable items), fire prevention and life safety, demolition, roof repairs, school resource officers and mental health providers.
All financial decisions of how the money would be used are made exclusively by the local school boards of education throughout Vermilion County for each district.
Each school district in the county would receive a portion of sales tax money that is based on student enrollment.
Oakwood Superintendent Larry Maynard said with about $601,000 in new funding with the sales tax, his school district has priorities to reduce property taxes. New money can be used to pay off facility debt. Currently, property tax is used for facility debt.
“We would be able to utilize a portion of the money to pay off bond/interest debt to reduce property taxes,” according to Maynard.
Priority No. 2: Facility improvements, renovations and land acquisition. Sales tax money left over from property tax abatement would be used to address renovations at Oakwood High School and extracurricular facility improvements such as new high school gymnasium, parking lot expansion and repairs, acquire land, centralized athletic facilities complex, new high school 9-12 grades building, new fine arts facility/cafetorium for the high school, early childhood learning center, science STEM lab(s) renovation at the high school and energy efficiency.
Some people have voiced opposition to the referendum, including Danville Mayor Williams.
Williams stated, “For the 3rd time in recent years, several Vermilion County School Boards (excluding Danville D118-thank you) are seeking approval to assess an Illinois County School Facility Tax of up to 1 percent. I don’t support this tax increase and neither do most constituents that I’ve spoken with about the matter. Here are a few reasons why.
“First, this would tie us for the second highest sales tax in the state (currently 9.25% for general items & 10.25% for restaurants; would become 10.25% & 11.25% respectively) and hurt the revenue of every municipality in Vermilion County. It is simple math. Projections show that this would bring in close to $7 million in revenue. That is an additional $7 million that will be taken out of your pockets that could have been spent on other things. Past data shows that for every dollar spent, it produces another $4-5 in economic benefit to the community, which means that we would lose $7 million in actual money and another $28-$35 million in economic benefits.
“Second, if school boards believe that they need additional funds, then they should vote to raise other taxes or fees in the districts where the construction/improvements/counseling will occur instead of taxing all of the residents in Vermilion County. Westville School District and all of the phenomenal sports facilities they’ve built over the past couple of years is a perfect example of the great things that can be accomplished without unfairly burdening everyone. Danville D118 has also done a yeoman’s job on improving facilities and providing additional mental health supports to students. From a principle standpoint, I do not think it’s fair that the people of Bismarck should have to pay for the services the students in Oakwood receive nor should the folks in Catlin have to pay for facilities improvements in Hoopeston.
“Finally, one of the biggest selling points of those supporting the 1% sales tax increase is that it will lower your property taxes. The same argument was made before Champaign County passed their sales tax increase, but they broke their promise to the people. In fact, of 52 taxing bodies, 36 increased their tax levy rate by a total of 347.5%, for an average rate increase of 7.9%/unit. 51/52 units have increased the amount levied from 2008-2018, and have taken an additional $119,813,119 in taxes (45% more in 2018 than they did in 2008 @ ~$2.3 million/taxing body). You may say what about school districts alone? 13/24 districts increased their tax rate over this period while 23/24 increased the total amount levied by a sum of $94,100,210 (52.4% more than they levied before they implemented the 1% sales tax). The bottom line: if you think this is actually going to keep your property tax rates from going up over the next decade, our neighbors to the west have demonstrated otherwise. If the school boards and/or other municipalities in Vermilion County had committed to a lawfully binding commiserate decrease in property taxes, I might say this is a worthwhile trade because the property tax is one of the most unfair in my opinion, but they have not.”
Williams said his data was extracted from the Champaign County Clerk’s Tax Extensions page which can be found at: https://champaigncountyclerk.com/taxes/tax-extension.
“In sum, while I wholeheartedly support our students, teachers and school staff, I oppose the 1% school sales tax for all of the aforementioned reasons and hope you will as well. The increase would be especially harmful given that we’re already experiencing exceptionally high inflation rates and businesses are still struggling to recover from the pandemic. Please vote ‘no’ on Tuesday, April 4 (or sooner if you vote early),” Williams stated.
Vinson stated, “I am very concerned about the proposed 1% increase in sales tax. As an advocate for education, I understand why it is being proposed and I support strong, functioning schools throughout Vermilion County. However, the reality for Danville is that the city has already utilized sales tax increases as a way to offset costs, leaving us with a presently high sales tax rate. We have to keep our community competitive with other areas across the state. While I understand that there is considerable need for infrastructure upgrades at our schools, I am afraid a 1% increase in the sales tax would be detrimental to our businesses and families.”
The full Vermilion County Board didn’t vote on a proposed resolution against the countywide sales tax referendum. The resolution was called “Refusing Optional Increased Sales Tax Option for School Districts.”
According to Bill Donahue, risk consultant for the county board, “It was postponed indefinitely. Under Robert’s Rules of Order that effectively removes the issue from debate or voting so the board will leave it to the voters alone to consider. No vote to oppose or support it was taken. It is strictly up to the voters of the entire county.”
