DANVILLE – The Vermilion County Regional Office of Education received an unexpected gift last weekend when 200 school supply kits were donated to be given away to area schoolchildren.
The school supply kits — which resemble little briefcases and are assembled according to four different grade levels — were donated from Back 2 School Illinois, a nonprofit organization formed 10 years ago to distribute free school supplies around the state.
Tricia Keith, the Regional Office of Education’s program coordinator and homeless coordinator, said it was actually Tonya Hill, executive director of the Danville Area Community College Foundation, who made the connection to Back 2 School Illinois.
“She knew someone who knew someone with Back 2 School Illinois,” Keith explained.
During a 1,000 school supply kit giveaway Aug. 22 at the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club in Champaign, the organization reached out to Keith and asked if she would like some of the kits.
“They told me they could give me 200 kits,” she said.
With six briefcase-style kits fitting inside one large carton, Keith said it took her and her husband driving two vehicles to haul the 33 large cartons back to the Regional Office of Education from Champaign.
“The kids at the Boys and Girls Club helped load the boxes,” she said. “It’s amazing Vermilion County could be a part of this. I hope this made a new partnership for us.”
Volunteers assembled the kits that contain school supplies appropriate for four grade levels: prekindergarten and first grade, second through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades, and ninth through 12th grades.
Regional Superintendent Aaron Hird was impressed with the quality of the kits.
“They include all the things children might need for the school year,” he said. “My favorite part is that each kit includes a handwritten letter of encouragement to the kid receiving the school supplies.”
Keith said the school supply kits are available on a first come, first serve basis to any parent in Vermilion County who would like one for their child.
“These types of donations are open to anyone,” she said. “There isn’t any income level requirement.”
In addition, Keith collects shoes for children and young adults during an annual shoe drive that will take place next month.
“We have shoes for prekindergarteners through high school and even DACC students,” she said.
“Despite their different learning situation this year, we want them to know we’re still here to help you,” Keith said of area families who might need a hand with school supplies or other resources.
“We work with the women’s shelter, Fair Hope, United Way, Central Illinois Action Agency and the Dwelling Place,” she said. “We all work together to make sure we support everyone.”
