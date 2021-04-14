Bismarck-Henning Elementary School will host kindergarten pre-registration 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 30 at the school.
Illinois state law requires a child to be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to enter Kindergarten.
The school needs:
1. A certified copy of the birth certificate
2. Copy of immunizations and physical form (if you already have it or the date of your appointment)
Kindergarten students must have a current physical exam and dental exam (or the date of your appointment) before registration in August.
During pre-registration, parents will need to sign up for a kindergarten screening that will take place May 17-19. All kindergarten students will need to be screened before they are placed in a classroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.