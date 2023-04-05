VERMILION COUNTY — A third resounding "no" was heard by school officials for a schools sales tax referendum in Tuesday's consolidated election.
Vermilion County voters voted down the school facilities sales tax referendum for the third time in recent years with a vote of 5,648 "no" votes to 3,732 "yes" votes.
In 2018, the countywide vote total on the proposed sales tax increase was 4,464 “yes” to 5,103 “no” votes, a difference of 639 votes.
In 2020, the vote was 5,555 “yes” to 6,392 “no,” a difference of 837 votes.
This election saw the biggest difference in votes of 1,916 more "no" votes.
Oakwood Community Unit School District 76 Superintendent Larry Maynard said he thinks inflation and the financial uncertainty being felt affected people's votes.
"I think nationwide it has created a lot of concern for everyone," Maynard said.
"At the end of the day, we're going to provide the best education we can for the kids, and the community," he said.
Maynard added that he will be looking at the Oakwood voters and how they voted on the issue.
He said school officials county wide tried to give as much information to the public so they could make an informed decision.
"We know this would benefit our schools," Maynard said, saying that it would help pay bonds, help with facilities and reduce the property tax burden on taxpayers, in their case.
Not receiving this tax, like Champaign and about half of the districts in the state do, "it does hurt us a little bit," Maynard said.
He said it was an option and opportunity they placed before voters; and they let the process take its course.
This has kind of been the pattern the last few times, Maynard said.
Vermilion County school officials were hoping the third time would be the charm for voters to pass a schools' sales tax referendum.
It’s been rejected twice by voters since 2018, and opposition remained against it including from Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
Danville schools also would have benefited despite its board of education not taking a vote for the referendum to be on the ballot.
Ten of the 11 school districts in Vermilion County, except Danville, passed resolutions to put the referendum back on the ballot.
Scott Watson, school district superintendent in Bismarck, had said, if approved, the additional sales tax dollars were going to help pay off existing bonds. This then would have lowered the property tax rate.
Since 2007, Illinois voters have had the option to approve a 1 percent County School Facility Sales Tax (commonly known as a sales tax), that shifts facility funding away from property taxes.
Items that are currently subject to sales tax will be subject to the CSFST (no new items are taxed). Some items are exempt from the CSFST: groceries, medicine, vehicles, mobile homes, ATVs/RVs, seed, fertilizer, farm equipment and parts/inputs.
The money can be used by school districts to pay off facility debt and reduce property tax, new school facilities/renovations, or hire school resource officers and mental health providers.
Each school district in the county would've received a portion of the sales tax money that is based on student enrollment.
Maynard had said with about $601,000 expected if the referendum had passed, in new funding with the sales tax, they would have used a portion of the money to pay off bond/interest debt to reduce property taxes. Sales tax money left over from property tax abatement would have been used to address renovations at Oakwood High School and extracurricular facility improvements such as new high school gymnasium, parking lot expansion and repairs, acquire land, centralized athletic facilities complex, new high school 9-12 grades building, new fine arts facility/cafetorium for the high school, early childhood learning center, science STEM lab(s) renovation at the high school and energy efficiency.
Those who voiced opposition to the referendum, included Williams.
Willliams said, "this would tie us for the second highest sales tax in the state (currently 9.25% for general items & 10.25% for restaurants; would become 10.25% & 11.25% respectively) and hurt the revenue of every municipality in Vermilion County. It is simple math. Projections show that this would bring in close to $7 million in revenue. That is an additional $7 million that will be taken out of your pockets that could have been spent on other things. Past data shows that for every dollar spent, it produces another $4-5 in economic benefit to the community, which means that we would lose $7 million in actual money and another $28-$35 million in economic benefits."
"The increase would be especially harmful given that we’re already experiencing exceptionally high inflation rates and businesses are still struggling to recover from the pandemic," Williams stated.
Voter turnout
Voter turnout in the county for the election was only 18 percent. Ballots cast were 5,176 of 28,730 voters.
In Danville, the voter turnout also was dismal, and below expectations. Turnout was 24.66 percent, with 4,436 ballots cast of 17,988 registered voters. Of the approximately 15,382 active voters in the city limits, voter turnout was 28.83 percent.
The 2019 Danville election turnout was 26 percent.
Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandy Delhaye thinks voters were afraid of pending storms.
Overall, Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections with the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office, said the election went really well.
"Everything went smooth with us having our unofficial results by 9 p.m. We are now in our provisional period until (April) 18. This means any vote by mail received that was postmarked (April) 4 or prior will be tabulated and counted," according to Wilson.
She said their retab is Thursday morning. This is an audit of 5% of the number of precincts for the county along with one machine either from early vote or vote by mail that the state board chooses. It is an audit to ensure that the Election Day results match the audit results since the same ballots are run back through, according to Wilson.
