The Hoopeston School board met last week and approved Briana Lugo as the Response to Intervention aide at John Greer Grade School.
She will take the place of Jessica Schwartz whose resignation was accepted on Aug. 2.
In other financial action, the board also approved purchasing bread products from Alpha Baking Company and approved the $8,740 bid from ENTEC for freezer repair.
The board also approved the athletic training services agreement from Carle for the coming year at $30,000, a pay request for $27,194 from Upchurch group for design, document, bidding and construction on the cafeteria addition and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
The pay request No. 4 for ESSER funds from Schomburg & Schomburg Construction for construction of the cafeteria addition was also approved by the board.
Other business included the approval of district Coaching Acknowledgement by the board and approval of the design of outside stadium bleachers from Upchurch, with work to be completed in the summer of 2023.
The school board tabled a motion to search for a school nurse for the school.
The next school board meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at Hoopeston Community School Library.
