DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 board met for less than 15 minutes Wednesday night amidst some questions regarding the board meeting requirements of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.
Board meeting agendas must be posted 48 hours prior to a meeting. Danville school district officials said computer problems in posting the agenda online didn’t allow for a continuous 48 hours of a posted agenda.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis cited a section of school code: “any agenda required under this section shall set forth the general subject matter of any resolution or ordinance that will be the subject of final action at the meeting. The public body conducting a public meeting shall ensure that at least one copy of any requested notice and agenda for the meeting is continuously available for public review during the entire 48-hour period preceding the meeting. Posting of the notice and agenda on a website that is maintained by the public body satisfies the requirement for continuous posting under this subsection ©. If a notice or agenda is not continuously available for the full 48-hour period due to actions outside of the control of the public body, then that lack of availability does not invalidate any meeting or action taken at a meeting.”
Geddis said they received a number of phone calls about the agenda not being posted and someone saying the agenda didn’t come up on the school district’s website until Wednesday morning, the morning of the meeting, and that the meeting would be invalid if the school board proceeded with it Wednesday night.
Geddis said by school code, the posting that counts is the one on the door where the meeting occurs at the David L. Fields Administrative Service Center.
She said the business items were posted Monday afternoon on the website, but it went down and they don’t know what happened.
But she said the law says actions outside control of the public body don’t invalidate the meeting and board actions.
“Sorry for the inconvenience that things got messed up,” School Board President Randal Ashton said.
The board removed some items off the agenda including not having any student disciplinary actions and removing a wellness policy for a first reading.
Former board member Chris Easton addressed the board during public comments stating that he believed the board should have canceled Wednesday night’s meeting and chagned it to a different date. He hopes the board and school officials uses this as a learning opportunity, such as putting a timestamp on the agenda when it’s posted.
He also commented on early bird classes at Danville High School not being offered this year and if that’s to continue next year, he hopes the district will look at alternatives instead of a for-profit company for these extra classes for students.
He also commended about a cardiac and respiratory arrest incident at DHS, and when cuts have to be made when COVID-19 funds run out, he asked the board to minimize cuts to arts programs.
In other public comments, the district heard again from Southwest Elementary School pre-k teacher Maurita Keyser, who spoke to the board in February about starting D118 casual compassion days where staff can donate money to wear jeans on certain days. A committee was to look at the needs of teachers and where the donated money can help. Keyser explained the idea for this came from a television special about kindness. There was a Southwest teacher adopting four children and Keyser said the teacher could use assistance. There also can be other employees with needs.
Keyser reported that this was a way to help D118 staff facing challenging times. The initiative which started is called Colleagues in Kindness. Twice a month district employees can pay $2 to wear jeans on that day. Most the buildings are participating, and she thanked the administrators, Danville Education Association and staff who have donated to the cause.
They’ve collected more than $5,000 and provided $3,500 to staff members with a child in a serious accident, someone who tragically lost a family member, several who are battling cancer and the one staff member who adopted four children.
“With your support and the generous donations of our staff and DEA we are making a difference in the lives of our District 118 family,” Keyser said.
The board Wednesday night approved a library policy manual.
In the personnel report, Cytheanne Cohorst has been hired as dean of students at DHS.
In other school news, the Danville Police Department and its School Resource Officers have been dealing with fights at Danville High School this week.
The DPD had 11 squad cars respond to “some type of altercation” at DHS at the end of the school day around 3 p.m. on Tuesday because the SRO couldn’t be heard on the radio so they had a full response until the situation was determined safe, according to Danville Police Chief Chris Yates.
Yates didn’t believe there were any arrests.
