DANVILLE — Danville School District 118’s Grow Your Own Program is expanding to offer tuition assistance to Danville High School graduates from 2020, 2021 and 2023 going into education.
The school board approved the program expansion at its Wednesday night meeting.
The program was initiated during the 2021-2022 school year for the purpose of identifying and assisting D118 graduates with obtaining their bachelor’s degree in the field of education. Acceptable career choices include teaching, social work, school counselors, school psychologists and bilingual education. Program candidates receive $323 per credit hour for coursework leading toward their education degree. In return, students make a commitment to return to District 118 for five years of service.
There are 13 2020-2022 graduates interested in participating in the program and eight 2023 graduates.
The pilot program the board approved last year was for 10 2022 DHS graduates.
School Board member Johnnie Carey said it’s great to see students come back to the district and into the community to “energize our community.”
It helps the school district fill open spots, she added.
School officials said they’re seeing initial successes with it. Superintendent Alicia Geddis said some students are seeing six-year programs.
Also Wednesday, the board recognized the 8th grade girls’ basketball team at North Ridge Middle School finishing second at state.
The board learned the district received a $45,750 grant from the Illinois State Board of Education, with the district matching the other half of the funding to total $91,500, to replace the North Ridge bleachers.
In other business, the board had a long discussion and disagreements about extracurricular committee stipend recommendations for sponsors and coaches. The item was on the agenda at the request of board members Darlene Halloran and Christopher Easton. Easton feels the board should have received a report on it from last fall. Geddis said no one asked for the report. Halloran said, for example, there’s been talk about having an elementary show choir at Northeast with fifth and sixth graders in addition to at South View, that students can’t take advantage of yet.
A committee has been working on the stipends, and there have been concerns about educational support not seeing the same stipend increases as sports positions. Collective bargaining agreement talks with the Danville Education Association also start April 1. Board President Randal Ashton said this extracurricular committee update was probably not handled as it should have been, being out of sequence, and with recommendations needing more work with the committee.
The board earlier in the meeting approved the human resources report, except the last page for extra-curricular positions.
The board too had a first reading for revised school calendars for the 2023-2024 school year. School for students would start one day later, on Aug. 11 and some other dates were changed to align with Danville Area Community College’s and county schools’ calendars.
Centralized registration will be 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19 and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 20. There still will be online registration.
The school board also approved:
- Continuing to waive registration fees for the 2023-2024 school year. The board has waived them for the last three years due to COVID-19.
- School crisis plans, and a Vermilion Association of Special Education agreement for deaf and hard of hearing teacher services for $70.47 an hour and 62.5 cents per mile. The cost for the remainder of the school year is under $2,000.
- Addition of a special education coordinator, board certified behavior analyst and registered behavior technician for special education. The district services more than 100 students with occupational therapy with an occupational therapist and certified occupational therapy assistants.
- Smeckens consulting contract for $75,401 for writing and reading comprehension.
- Purchasing Skyward’s School Business Suite Software, Fasttrack, for $12,793.
- Continuing to replace laptops, chrome books and desktop computers and equipment for $513,144 through a lease program with HP Financial Services and $136,414 tech warranty and interest. The total is $649,558.
- Out-of-state trips for Northeast Elementary Magnet School third-graders to see the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and zoo; and North Ridge Middle School 8th grade class to Malibu Jacks entertainment center in Lafayette, Ind.
- New course offerings at Danville High School: forensic speech, culinary arts 2, adult living, baking and ancient civilization; and replacement course offerings of AP pre-calculus instead of honors pre-calculus and senior English 12.1 and 12.2 to replace three other courses. Twenty-two students are needed for classes.
- Social studies updates from the state in curriculum.
- Assisting with teaching assistant certification testing costs.
- AVID Path training for $115,000.
- Dismissing art teacher John Rackow and custodian Chad Ramsey.
- Up to an extra 25 working days during the summer for David Coker and Mark Goodwin, working at the Juvenile Detention Center to support the instructional needs of the facility.
