School board election filings have continued this week.
A current update:
- Armstrong High School #225: Andrew Cler.
- Armstrong-Ellis Grade School #61: James “Buddy” Edenburn and Edward Bohlen.
- Danville District #118: Current board members Christopher Easton, Thomas Miller and Tyson Parks, and also Alice Payne and Tierra Brown.
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm #4: Connie Cannon, Jeromy Spesard, Sam Fourez, Mark Learnard, Lori L. Starwalt, Larry E. Daily, Nancy Heiser Dalenberg, Susie Gardner, Joe Buyno and Cathy Jenkins.
- Hoopeston No. 11A and 11B School Board: Lloyd Lee Cox II and Will Clayton.
- Potomac No. 10 School Board: Jenny Tholl, Keri Newnum and Amanda Markwalder.
- Rossville Alvin #7: Jeremy Deck.
- Regional Board of Trustees: Michael R. Black.
- Salt Fork #512: Martin Gene Birge, Dustin Heckerson, Andrea Van Leer, Brock Thomas Taylor, Troy Chew, Amanda Reed and Marcus Lee Chenoweth.
- Westville #2: Ruthford Paul Shannon, Michael Acord, Douglas C. Miller, Robert R. Clifford and Michael Todd Walblay.
Normally four, or sometimes three, seats are up for school boards in each election.
Seats up for election next year on the Danville District 118 School Board are: Easton, Johnnie Carey, Miller and Parks.
Nine people, so far, had picked up election petitions to possibly be Danville school board candidates.
Filings for school boards conclude at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Anyone who files within the first hour of filing on Dec. 12 or the last hour on Dec. 19 for the same school board are put in a lottery to determine ballot placement.
Candidates who file after 8 a.m. on the first day shall be deemed filed in the order of actual receipt.
The election will be April 4, 2023.
Nomination petitions and other filing forms are available at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office through Dec. 19.
All other offices including city/village offices, library district trustees, park district commissioners or trustees, community college district trustees and fire protection district trustees will file with their local election official (clerk or secretary). This includes Danville Area Community College board of trustee candidates.
